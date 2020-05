Cold Cuts Producer Fox Budgets 11% Rise in Revenue to RON450M in 2020

Cold Cuts Producer Fox Budgets 11% Rise in Revenue to RON450M in 2020. Fox group, one of the largest actors on the cold cuts market in Romania, budgeted RON450 million revenue this year, 11% more than in 2019, the data it sent for ZF’s “Cei mai mari jucatori din economie” (Key players in the economy) yearbook due out soon (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]