ForMin Aurescu to attend virtual EU meeting discussing relations with China, pandemic impact on Asia-Pacific

ForMin Aurescu to attend virtual EU meeting discussing relations with China, pandemic impact on Asia-Pacific. Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate today in a virtual meeting of European Union foreign ministers which main topics are the EU-China relations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Asia-Pacific region. According to Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE), the ministers will have a strategic discussion in preparation for the EU-China summit and in the run-up to the EU-China meeting, with the participation of EU and Chinese leaders scheduled for September in Leipzig, Germany, under the German presidency of the EU Council, to stimulate major progress in the negotiation of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, as well as enhanced cooperation with China on climate change and in Africa. On the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia-Pacific, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will call on European foreign ministers to reflect on instruments that can promote the EU's agenda and interests in the region, including in connection with the European Green Deal, the digital agenda, an increase in strategic autonomy, the efficiency of multilateralism and free trade, according to MAE. Borrell will also present the recent developments in Afghanistan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florin Marin, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]