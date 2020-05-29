Romanian Social Democrats threaten Govt. with no-confidence motion unless it hikes pensions

Romanian Social Democrats threaten Govt. with no-confidence motion unless it hikes pensions. Romania's main opposition party, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), will submit a no-confidence motion if the Liberal Government amends the law on public pensions by emergency ordinance, former labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu announced on Thursday, May 28. The Government must change the (...)