Romanian magistrates’ council votes against abolition of controversial prosecution body

Romanian magistrates’ council votes against abolition of controversial prosecution body. Romania's Superior Magistracy Council (CSM), on May 28, voted against a draft law aimed at disbanding the controversial body charged with investigating the magistrates - SIIJ, G4media.ro reported. The draft was promoted at the beginning of May by 40 deputies and senators of Save Romania Union (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]