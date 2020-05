Romania’s Banking System Net Profit Reaches RON1.6B, Assets Up to Over RON500B in Q1

Romania’s Banking System Net Profit Reaches RON1.6B, Assets Up to Over RON500B in Q1. Romanian banking system’s net profit reached some RON1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter and assets increased to a peak of RON518.4 billion, while lending increased by 7.1% on average, preliminary data from Romania’s central bank (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]