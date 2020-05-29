Media: Romania not expected to reopen cinemas before June 15 - UNIC data

Media: Romania not expected to reopen cinemas before June 15 - UNIC data. Cinemas in Romania are not expected to reopen before June 15, according to the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC). In May, cinemas reopened in Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovakia, and Slovenia, local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]