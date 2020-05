Romania’s former PM Victor Ponta plans to run for president in 2024

Romania’s former PM Victor Ponta plans to run for president in 2024. Former prime minister Victor Ponta, the leader of Pro Romania party, announced on Thursday evening, May 28, that he wants to run in the 2024 presidential elections. “I want to run for president of Romania in 2024. And, until then, I want to be the leader of Pro Romania. And I want to be in a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]