Group Renault reports suspension of planned capacity increase projects in Romania and Morocco

Group Renault reports suspension of planned capacity increase projects in Romania and Morocco. Group Renault announced on Friday it was suspending planned capacity increase projects in Romania and Morocco as part of a plan to reduce fixed costs globally. According to a press statement released by the French group, the objective of reducing fixed costs by more than 2 billion euros over (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]