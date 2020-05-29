Gov’t approves amendment of the on the state of alert to allow ease of lockdown



Government has approved the modification of Annex 3 to the government decision on the state of alert in order to allow the ease of lockdown in several sectors beginning with June 1, according to the measures adopted by Decision No. 26 of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU). (...)