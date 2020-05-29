CEC Bank Posts RON114M Profit in 1Q/2020, Up 26% on Year

CEC Bank Posts RON114M Profit in 1Q/2020, Up 26% on Year. Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank said Thursday it recorded a net profit of RON114.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, 26% higher compared with the same period last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]