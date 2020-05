Kaufland Opens Its Fifth Store In 2020, In Bucharest; Reaches 132 Units In Romania

Kaufland Opens Its Fifth Store In 2020, In Bucharest; Reaches 132 Units In Romania. German-held retailer Kaufland, the leader of the local grocery retail by sales, continues investments is expanding its Romanian store chain and announcing the opening of its 15th hypermarket in capital Bucharest, reaching a 132-store chain in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]