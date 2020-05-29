Renault To Cut 14,600 Jobs; Halt Projects In Romania, Morocco As Part Of Cost-Saving Plan

Renault To Cut 14,600 Jobs; Halt Projects In Romania, Morocco As Part Of Cost-Saving Plan. French carmaker Renault has unveiled plans to reduce its fixed costs by over EUR2 billion during a tree-year period, which target, among others, to suspend projects in Romania and Morocco, axe almost 4,600 positions in France and scrap over 10,000 jobs in the rest of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]