GCS: 191 new cases of COVID-19; total number of persons infected - 18,982

GCS: 191 new cases of COVID-19; total number of persons infected - 18,982. A number of 191 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 18,982, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the people confirmed positive, 12,829 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 182 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,240 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Roberto Stan; editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]