Central Bank Lowers Key Rate to 1.75% a Year, Cuts Facilities Rates by 0.25 Points

Central Bank Lowers Key Rate to 1.75% a Year, Cuts Facilities Rates by 0.25 Points. Romania's central bank on Friday decided to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% a year starting June 2, after a cut to 2% back in March. The bank also lowered its lending and deposit facilities rates by 25 basis (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]