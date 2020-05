SIF Oltenia Disposes Of Its 17.4% Holding In Prodplast For RON7.5M

SIF Oltenia Disposes Of Its 17.4% Holding In Prodplast For RON7.5M. Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) said Friday in a stock market announcement that it had sold a number of 2.97 million shares held in plastic items manufacturer Prodplast (PPL.RO), the equivalent of a 17.4% stake, at a price of RON2.52 per unit, within a transaction worth a total