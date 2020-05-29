Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19

Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19. Romania’s National Bank (BNR) decided on Friday, May 29, to cut the monetary policy rate from 2% to 1.75% per year, starting June 2, 2020. The central bank’s board also lowered the deposit facility rate from 1.5% to 1.25% per annum, and the lending (Lombard) facility rate from 2.5% to 2.25%. BNR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]