Romanian reportedly becomes world’s oldest man

Romanian reportedly becomes world’s oldest man. Dumitru Comanescu, a Bucharest resident who is 111 years and 7 months old, has become the oldest living man in the world after British Bob Weighton died on May 28 at the age of 112, local Digi24 reported, quoting a press release from Bucharest's Center for Seniors. "Awarded by the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]