Romanian entrepreneurs launch online platform dedicated to thematic accommodation and experiences

Romanian entrepreneurs launch online platform dedicated to thematic accommodation and experiences. Three Romanian entrepreneurs, Raluca Jianu, Mihai Bârsan, and Bogdan Jianu, announced the launch of Epicvisits.com, an online platform dedicated to thematic accommodation and experiences. The team aims to list 1,000 unique places travelers can try, the total value of the investment in the first (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]