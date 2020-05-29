|
|
|
Romanian Central Bank Lowers 2020 Inflation Forecast to 2.8%
May 29, 2020
Romanian Central Bank Lowers 2020 Inflation Forecast to 2.8%.
Romania's central bank on Friday lowered its inflation forecast to 2.8% for the end of 2020 from a previous projection of 3%.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Simona Halep says isolation gave her insight about having lived in lockdown in past 6 years
World No. 2 Simona Halep said in an interview that she has learned a lot from the two-month home isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and that she realized that she has actually lived in an all-out lockdown in the past six years, a time during which she has focused exclusively on her (...)
Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 151 to 19,133
A number of 151 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last last update, bringing the total case count to 19,133, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday.
As many as 160 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.
To (...)
Health Minister: COVID-support hospitals to return to pre-outbreak activity, pandemic controllable at this moment
Health Minister Nelu Tataru said that as the coronavirus pandemic is controllable at this moment, the COVID-support hospitals will resume their pre-outbreak activity once the number of patients lessens and after the public health directorates conduct an analysis of the situation.
"The (...)
GCS: Romania's coronavirus death toll rises by five to 1,253
Another five people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,253, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Saturday.
The latest victims are two women and three men, ages between 62 and 90, from Bucharest, Brasov, and the (...)
GCS: 191 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania, total case count reaches 18,982
A number of 191 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 18,982, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the people confirmed positive, 12,829 have been declared (...)
UK ambassador Noble: Romania, countries in the east of the continent
Romania is one of the bravest countries in the east of the continent, by creating institutions with clear mandates to combat corruption at all levels, on Friday said the UK ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble, in a speech delivered on the 15th anniversary of the Anti-corruption General (...)
MAE : Marking "Blue Helmets" Day is important for Romania, which has an experience of nearly 30 years of participation in UN peacekeeping missions
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) expressed its appreciation for over the one hundred thousand servicemen, policemen, gendarmes and civilian personnel currently involved in UN peacekeeping missions, message sent on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, emphasizing the (...)
|