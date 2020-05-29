GCS: 191 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania, total case count reaches 18,982



A number of 191 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 18,982, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the people confirmed positive, 12,829 have been declared (...)