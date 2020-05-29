PSD: Liberal government is populated by non-suspended prison convicts, criminally prosecuted and blackmailers

PSD: Liberal government is populated by non-suspended prison convicts, criminally prosecuted and blackmailers. The opposition’s Social Democrats claim that the Liberal government “is populated by non-suspended prison convicts, criminally prosecuted and blackmailers” and that everything they criticized while they were in the opposition “has become perfectly justifiable while at rule”. “The Liberal government (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]