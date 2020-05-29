Labour Ministry: Gov’t reimburses to companies 41.5 pct of salary of employees returning from furlough

Labour Ministry: Gov’t reimburses to companies 41.5 pct of salary of employees returning from furlough. The Government will reimburse employers, for a period of 3 months, a percentage of 41.5 pct of the monthly gross wage of each worker that has his/her previously suspended work contract reactivated, a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, reads. “The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]