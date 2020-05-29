IntMin Vela: Activity of open air, indoor and olympic swimming pools is in no way resumed from June 1



Minister of Internal Affairs Marcel Vela stated on Friday that the open air, indoor, and olympic swimming pools, will not be open since June 1, only beaches, in certain conditions. “In the open air or indoor swimming pools activities are forbidden from June 1. If the epidemiological situation, (...)