GCS: Romania's coronavirus death toll rises by five to 1,253

GCS: Romania's coronavirus death toll rises by five to 1,253. Another five people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,253, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Saturday. The latest victims are two women and three men, ages between 62 and 90, from Bucharest, Brasov, and the counties of Iasi and Ilfov; they all had underlying medical conditions. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]