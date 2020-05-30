 
Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 151 to 19,133
Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 151 to 19,133.

A number of 151 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last last update, bringing the total case count to 19,133, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday. As many as 160 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,253 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in hospitals in Dolj, Bucharest, Iasi, Suceava, Arad, Bacau, Timis, Cluj, Neamt, Hunedoara, Constanta, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomita, Bistrita-Nasaud, Covasna, Dambovita, Vrancea, Galati, Caras-Severin, Mures, Giurgiu, Bihor, Arges, Vaslui, Botosani, Alba, Salaj, Brasov, Mehedinti, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Valcea, Calarasi, Maramures, Olt, Ilfov and Harghita. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

