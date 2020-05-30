Simona Halep says isolation gave her insight about having lived in lockdown in past 6 years

Simona Halep says isolation gave her insight about having lived in lockdown in past 6 years. World No. 2 Simona Halep said in an interview that she has learned a lot from the two-month home isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and that she realized that she has actually lived in an all-out lockdown in the past six years, a time during which she has focused exclusively on her career. I learned a lot from the two-month isolation. I realized that in the last 6 years I've been actually on a total lockdown. It occurred to me that I have to change something in my life, in order to also develop on the emotional and personal side. The fact that I've been on lockdown for 6 years has helped me become world No. 1, but now, for me to have a happy life without tennis, I am slowly trying to experience new feelings, see something else. My mindset is such that it tells me I have to be home at 22 in the evening because I have to train the next morning. I can't let go completely, but I've progressed a bit. And I'm proud, Halep said in an interview for the site of one of her main sponsors. She says the return to tournaments will be difficult, just like for any other athlete, and that the absence of official matches will take a toll on her. My longest break before the lockdown has been of 3-4 weeks and [returning to competitions] was very difficult for me. You lose pace, you lose focus ... and then physically, if you idle about for a whole week you've lost half a year. I don't know what others have done during this time, maybe some did training runs, maybe they did strength workouts, I don't know, I can't assume. But I feel it on my own skin that it will be a bit difficult for me. It matters a lot that I haven't had official matches. You can train five hours a day for a whole year, if you are not on an official game, you're out when you step on court ... I mean, you're not in the game at all. There's a big difference, Halep explained. However, the Romanian tennis glory admitted that she has enjoyed the downtime spent at home. For me, this was the ideal time because I experienced what it feels like to live at home for three months without going anywhere. No planes, no hotels, no nothing. I did my workouts at home, I also skipped on them because I could afford it, knowing that we won't play until August and I told myself that I still have time. I'm lucky to live in a forest area and the trees were turning green from one day to another. And now I realized that I never stayed home to watch how spring sets in, to watch this beautiful harmony. For the first time I watched nature unfold ... it's incredible. Now I realize these years have been - not hard, but a time of constant rush. I was running full-throttle all the time and I was blocking everything out. I had just one goal, tennis and nothing else. I'm tough on myself, I'm my biggest critic and this has helped me. But when you demand increasingly more of yourself, the limit moves up... Our limit is not fixed, you can make it more elastic. In 2017, when I lost the second Grand Slam final - I'm talking about it because it left a mark on me - I could say that was my limit ... but I have always pushed my limit and little by little I won, Halep said. 29-year old Simona Halep has won 20 WTA titles in her career, including Roland Garros (2018) and Wimbledon (2019), and spent 64 weeks on top of the world ranking. She is currently No. 2 in the WTA ranking which was frozen after the suspension of tournaments in March. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin, EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

British American Tobacco Overshoots RON10B Revenue Mark in 2019 British American Tobacco (Romania) Trading, the largest company in the BAT group locally, ended 2019 with RON10.7 billion (EUR2.26 billion), an increase of 12.6% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.



HealthMin: This Sunday sees lowest daily new caseload since pandemic onset Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared that Sunday has seen the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours since the onset of the pandemic. "124 new cases is the lowest daily new caseload since the onset of the pandemic. We also have the lowest number of patients in intensive care - (...)



Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 124 to 19,257 A number of 124 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last last update, bringing the total case count to 19,257, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. As many as 160 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, (...)



Head of hotels' umbrella organisation: Industry lost roughly 240 ml euros from March to May The hotel industry's losses in March, April and May amount to roughly 240 million euros, as approximately 6 million overnight stays have been wiped off because of the coronavirus pandemic, president of the Romanian Hotel Industry Federation (FIHR ) Calin Ile told Agerpres. "We estimate the (...)



President on Day of Romanians Everywhere:Building Romania requires everybody's input, from the country and abroad In a message on the occasion of the Day of Romanians Everywhere, President Klaus Iohannis says that "it takes all the Romanians, from 'here' and 'out there', from the country and abroad, to build together the prosperous and secure Romania we desire." "The last Sunday of May gives (...)



GCS: Romania's coronavirus death toll rises by three to 1,262 Another three people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,262, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. The latest victims are two men and a woman, ages between 64 and 71, from the counties of Buzau, (...)



Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 151 to 19,133 A number of 151 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last last update, bringing the total case count to 19,133, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday. As many as 160 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To (...)

