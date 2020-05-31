Head of hotels' umbrella organisation: Industry lost roughly 240 ml euros from March to May

Head of hotels' umbrella organisation: Industry lost roughly 240 ml euros from March to May. The hotel industry's losses in March, April and May amount to roughly 240 million euros, as approximately 6 million overnight stays have been wiped off because of the coronavirus pandemic, president of the Romanian Hotel Industry Federation (FIHR ) Calin Ile told Agerpres. "We estimate the hotel industry's loss at about 6 million overnight stays, which takes us somewhere at around 240 million euros lost in March - April - May. We hope to operate somewhere at 40-50 percent of last year's performance in the last seven months of the year," Ile said. He considers that smaller hotels might have to limit their capacity because of the coronavirus safety requirements, mentioning that the measures for the prevention of the spread of the virus incur a cost of 50 euros per hotel industry employee. "According to our estimates, the cost of complying with the hygiene and sanitary measures is around 50 euros per employee. These costs are currently borne by the investor, because there is no support in place despite several discussions that the respective amounts will be partially covered by the state; at this moment there is no such support and the 50 euros per employee have been borne by us," the FIHR official explained. Ile also pointed to the hotel industry's efforts to convey a sentiment of security to the customers. "The federation has recommended its members rules of operation for both the hotel and the restaurant service. We organized various courses, we keep in close contact with our members to help them safely open business, because safety is paramount. Of course, some of the federation members will open their hotels now, as of June 1, others will do it progressively as demand increases, but we believe that June 1 sends a good signal, it is a first step towards tourism reopening this year. Other steps must follow, I think we should open the swimming pools as of June 15, open the recreational areas, partially open indoor restaurants, and after June 30 we should also consider indoor events. These are the three stages to follow for reopening business in the tourism sector," said the FIHR president. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday a set of lockdown-easing steps effective as of June 1, such as the reopening of terraces, beaches, the resumption of international transport and out of locality travel without a bona fide declaration, the possibility to organize outdoor sports events and shows, everything under the strict observance of safety and distancing rules. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Daniel Badea; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

British American Tobacco Overshoots RON10B Revenue Mark in 2019 British American Tobacco (Romania) Trading, the largest company in the BAT group locally, ended 2019 with RON10.7 billion (EUR2.26 billion), an increase of 12.6% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.



HealthMin: This Sunday sees lowest daily new caseload since pandemic onset Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared that Sunday has seen the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours since the onset of the pandemic. "124 new cases is the lowest daily new caseload since the onset of the pandemic. We also have the lowest number of patients in intensive care - (...)



Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 124 to 19,257 A number of 124 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last last update, bringing the total case count to 19,257, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. As many as 160 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, (...)



President on Day of Romanians Everywhere:Building Romania requires everybody's input, from the country and abroad In a message on the occasion of the Day of Romanians Everywhere, President Klaus Iohannis says that "it takes all the Romanians, from 'here' and 'out there', from the country and abroad, to build together the prosperous and secure Romania we desire." "The last Sunday of May gives (...)



GCS: Romania's coronavirus death toll rises by three to 1,262 Another three people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,262, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. The latest victims are two men and a woman, ages between 64 and 71, from the counties of Buzau, (...)



Simona Halep says isolation gave her insight about having lived in lockdown in past 6 years World No. 2 Simona Halep said in an interview that she has learned a lot from the two-month home isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and that she realized that she has actually lived in an all-out lockdown in the past six years, a time during which she has focused exclusively on her (...)



Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 151 to 19,133 A number of 151 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last last update, bringing the total case count to 19,133, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday. As many as 160 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To (...)

