President on Day of Romanians Everywhere:Building Romania requires everybody's input, from the country and abroad. In a message on the occasion of the Day of Romanians Everywhere, President Klaus Iohannis says that "it takes all the Romanians, from 'here' and 'out there', from the country and abroad, to build together the prosperous and secure Romania we desire." "The last Sunday of May gives us the opportunity to observe the Day of Romanians Everywhere, a celebration dedicated to those outside country borders, but who remained close to their homeland in thought and heart. Every Romanian, wherever they are, is an ambassador of our traditions, culture and customs, of Romanian creativity and spirit. The last months have put an entire world to a hard test, but wherever they were, the majority of the Romanians have acted in an exemplary manner. The responsibility of each of us and everyone's solidarity have helped us all to more easily make it through this pandemic," the head of the state writes. He goes on to thank the Romanians abroad for having understood the calls of the Romanian authorities during the pandemic, and points out that the measures of the post-pandemic economic reconstruction program will allow the capitalization on the potential represented by the Romanians who return home from abroad. "We've been through difficult moments and I thank you for having understood the calls of the Romanian authorities. Many of you have returned home with an important baggage of knowledge and experience acquired abroad, which you are ready to put in Romania's service. Through the measures and public policies included in the economic reconstruction program, this precious capital represented by each of you will be put to good use for the development of our country. It takes all the Romanians, from 'here' and 'out there', from the country and from abroad, to build together the prosperous and secure Romania we desire. Many happy returns, dear Romanians everywhere!," President Klaus Iohannis writes in the conclusion of the message.