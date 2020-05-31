 
Romaniapress.com

May 31, 2020

President on Day of Romanians Everywhere:Building Romania requires everybody's input, from the country and abroad
May 31, 2020

President on Day of Romanians Everywhere:Building Romania requires everybody's input, from the country and abroad.

In a message on the occasion of the Day of Romanians Everywhere, President Klaus Iohannis says that "it takes all the Romanians, from 'here' and 'out there', from the country and abroad, to build together the prosperous and secure Romania we desire." "The last Sunday of May gives us the opportunity to observe the Day of Romanians Everywhere, a celebration dedicated to those outside country borders, but who remained close to their homeland in thought and heart. Every Romanian, wherever they are, is an ambassador of our traditions, culture and customs, of Romanian creativity and spirit. The last months have put an entire world to a hard test, but wherever they were, the majority of the Romanians have acted in an exemplary manner. The responsibility of each of us and everyone's solidarity have helped us all to more easily make it through this pandemic," the head of the state writes. He goes on to thank the Romanians abroad for having understood the calls of the Romanian authorities during the pandemic, and points out that the measures of the post-pandemic economic reconstruction program will allow the capitalization on the potential represented by the Romanians who return home from abroad. "We've been through difficult moments and I thank you for having understood the calls of the Romanian authorities. Many of you have returned home with an important baggage of knowledge and experience acquired abroad, which you are ready to put in Romania's service. Through the measures and public policies included in the economic reconstruction program, this precious capital represented by each of you will be put to good use for the development of our country. It takes all the Romanians, from 'here' and 'out there', from the country and from abroad, to build together the prosperous and secure Romania we desire. Many happy returns, dear Romanians everywhere!," President Klaus Iohannis writes in the conclusion of the message. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

British American Tobacco Overshoots RON10B Revenue Mark in 2019 British American Tobacco (Romania) Trading, the largest company in the BAT group locally, ended 2019 with RON10.7 billion (EUR2.26 billion), an increase of 12.6% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.

HealthMin: This Sunday sees lowest daily new caseload since pandemic onset Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared that Sunday has seen the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours since the onset of the pandemic. "124 new cases is the lowest daily new caseload since the onset of the pandemic. We also have the lowest number of patients in intensive care - (...)

Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 124 to 19,257 A number of 124 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last last update, bringing the total case count to 19,257, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. As many as 160 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, (...)

Head of hotels' umbrella organisation: Industry lost roughly 240 ml euros from March to May The hotel industry's losses in March, April and May amount to roughly 240 million euros, as approximately 6 million overnight stays have been wiped off because of the coronavirus pandemic, president of the Romanian Hotel Industry Federation (FIHR ) Calin Ile told Agerpres. "We estimate the (...)

GCS: Romania's coronavirus death toll rises by three to 1,262 Another three people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,262, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. The latest victims are two men and a woman, ages between 64 and 71, from the counties of Buzau, (...)

Simona Halep says isolation gave her insight about having lived in lockdown in past 6 years World No. 2 Simona Halep said in an interview that she has learned a lot from the two-month home isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and that she realized that she has actually lived in an all-out lockdown in the past six years, a time during which she has focused exclusively on her (...)

Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 151 to 19,133 A number of 151 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last last update, bringing the total case count to 19,133, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday. As many as 160 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |