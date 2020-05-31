GCS: Romania's coronavirus death toll rises by three to 1,262

GCS: Romania's coronavirus death toll rises by three to 1,262. Another three people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,262, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. The latest victims are two men and a woman, ages between 64 and 71, from the counties of Buzau, Teleorman, and Dolj; they all had underlying medical conditions. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]