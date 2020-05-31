British American Tobacco Overshoots RON10B Revenue Mark in 2019

British American Tobacco Overshoots RON10B Revenue Mark in 2019. British American Tobacco (Romania) Trading, the largest company in the BAT group locally, ended 2019 with RON10.7 billion (EUR2.26 billion), an increase of 12.6% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]