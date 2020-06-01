Simona Constantinescu, ANA Hotels: Rebound in Tourism Industry to Be Gradual, Take at Least a Year



Tourism companies will have to optimize working capital to the business volume that will be growing gradually, as well as properly decide on the size of their teams and costs, to be able to cope for a longer period of time until business rebounds, says Simona Constantinescu, CEO of ANA (...)