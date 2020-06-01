COVID-19 quarantine updates: 2,424 people in institutional quarantine; 90,292 in self-isolation

COVID-19 quarantine updates: 2,424 people in institutional quarantine; 90,292 in self-isolation. A number of 2,424 people are in institutional quarantine on the Romanian soil, and another 90,292 in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, as a result of the epidemic with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. According to GCS, 443,252 SARS-CoV-2 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. In the last 24 hours, 354 calls were recorded to the 112 emergency line and 867 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free novel coronavirus information line. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]