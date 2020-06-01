Highest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania still in Suceava County (3,536), Bucharest City (2,015)
Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have so far been recorded in Suceava County - 3,536 and in Bucharest City- 2,015.
As of June 1, on the Romanian soil, 19,398 cases of persons infected with the COVID-19 virus were confirmed, and out of the positively testing persons 13,426 were declared cured and discharged.
The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:
Alba - 385
Arad - 697
Arges - 263
Bacau - 507
Bihor - 612
Bistrita-Nasaud - 336
Botosani - 772
Brasov - 752
Braila - 28
Buzau - 198
Caras-Severin - 112
Calarasi - 95
Cluj - 557
Constanta - 283
Covasna - 230
Dambovita - 290
Dolj - 230
Galaţi - 603
Giurgiu - 222
Gorj - 146
Harghita- 136
Hunedoara - 632
Ialomita - 364
Iasi - 575
Ilfov - 530
Maramures - 100
Mehedinti - 114
Mureş - 680
Neamt - 883
Olt - 91
Prahova - 113
Satu Mare - 61
Salaj - 93
Sibiu - 505
Suceava - 3,536
Teleorman - 144
Timis - 506
Tulcea - 150
Vaslui - 162
Valcea - 30
Vrancea - 626
Bucharest - 2015
So far, 1,270 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)
