Highest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania still in Suceava County (3,536), Bucharest City (2,015). Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have so far been recorded in Suceava County - 3,536 and in Bucharest City- 2,015. As of June 1, on the Romanian soil, 19,398 cases of persons infected with the COVID-19 virus were confirmed, and out of the positively testing persons 13,426 were declared cured and discharged. The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health: Alba - 385 Arad - 697 Arges - 263 Bacau - 507 Bihor - 612 Bistrita-Nasaud - 336 Botosani - 772 Brasov - 752 Braila - 28 Buzau - 198 Caras-Severin - 112 Calarasi - 95 Cluj - 557 Constanta - 283 Covasna - 230 Dambovita - 290 Dolj - 230 Galaţi - 603 Giurgiu - 222 Gorj - 146 Harghita- 136 Hunedoara - 632 Ialomita - 364 Iasi - 575 Ilfov - 530 Maramures - 100 Mehedinti - 114 Mureş - 680 Neamt - 883 Olt - 91 Prahova - 113 Satu Mare - 61 Salaj - 93 Sibiu - 505 Suceava - 3,536 Teleorman - 144 Timis - 506 Tulcea - 150 Vaslui - 162 Valcea - 30 Vrancea - 626 Bucharest - 2015 So far, 1,270 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]