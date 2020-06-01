COVID-19 case count of Romanian nationals abroad, death toll constant at 3,074, 106

COVID-19 case count of Romanian nationals abroad, death toll constant at 3,074, 106. The number of Romanians abroad infected with the novel coronavirus has remained the same since the last report, which is also true for deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday. According to GCS, 3,074 Romanian citizens abroad were confirmed as infected as of June 1, and 106 as dead from the disease. Of those infected, 1,699 were in Italy, 561 - in Spain, 84 - in France, 583 - in Germany, 87 - in the UK, 28 - in the Netherlands, 2 - in Namibia, 3 - in the US, 4 - in Austria , 3 - in Belgium, 6 - in Japan, 2 - in Indonesia, 2 - in Switzerland, 2 - in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil and Sweden. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 106 Romanians abroad have died - 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 35 in the UK, 9 in Spain, 6 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the US and one in Brazil. Of the Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 22 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia. Romanians are advised to inquire only from official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free novel coronavirus information line for recommendations and other details. Romanians abroad can also request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special line As of Sunday, 1,398,425 cases had been reported in Europe in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most - in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu [Read the article in Agerpres]