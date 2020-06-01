Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 141 to 19,398

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 141 to 19,398. A number of 141 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information, bringing the total count to 19,398, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday at noon. Of the people confirmed positive, 13,426 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 159 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]