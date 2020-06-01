|
The British School of Bucharest adapts to the pandemic context, implements Virtual Open Day
Jun 1, 2020
The British School of Bucharest adapts to the pandemic context, implements Virtual Open Day.
The British School of Bucharest has implemented the BSB Virtual Open Day which aims to adapt and provide a new way for parents and potential students to visit the BSB campus and meet key school staff: through virtual means. The BSB campus remains closed due to the current international (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
GCS Monday report: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 141 to 19,398
A number of 141 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information, bringing the total count to 19,398, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday at noon. Of the (...)
COVID-19 quarantine updates: 2,424 people in institutional quarantine; 90,292 in self-isolation
A number of 2,424 people are in institutional quarantine on the Romanian soil, and another 90,292 in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, as a result of the epidemic with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task (...)
PSD spokesman presents dire economic figures of Liberal rule: We are sure the people are aware of this and will sanction these abuses at the ballot
Spokesman of the opposition’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), Senator Lucian Romascanu, said that 12,000 people have been hired in the state apparatus under the Liberal government, and voiced his conviction that “the people will sanction these abuses at the ballot”. “More than 12,000 people have (...)
Highest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania still in Suceava County (3,536), Bucharest City (2,015)
Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have so far been recorded in Suceava County - 3,536 and in Bucharest City- 2,015.
As of June 1, on the Romanian soil, 19,398 cases of persons infected with the COVID-19 virus were confirmed, and out of the positively (...)
Politicians' messages on June 1, Children's Day: Wishes for growing up healthy, happy childhood and to follow their every dream
President Iohannis praises school children for extraordinary effort to adapt to online schooling President Klaus Iohannis said Monday that amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic children have made extraordinary efforts to adapt to online schooling as they understand that education remains just (...)
COVID-19 case count of Romanian nationals abroad, death toll constant at 3,074, 106
The number of Romanians abroad infected with the novel coronavirus has remained the same since the last report, which is also true for deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday.
According to GCS, 3,074 Romanian (...)
Law enforcement issues 148 lockdown fines in 24 hours
In the last 24 hours, the police and the gendarmes issued 148 fines for minor offences amounting to 138,820 lei as a result of violations of provisions in Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official (...)
