PSD spokesman presents dire economic figures of Liberal rule: We are sure the people are aware of this and will sanction these abuses at the ballot.

Spokesman of the opposition’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), Senator Lucian Romascanu, said that 12,000 people have been hired in the state apparatus under the Liberal government, and voiced his conviction that “the people will sanction these abuses at the ballot”. “More than 12,000 people have (...)