ForMin Aurescu: Protecting the rights of Romanians everywhere – a priority of Foreign Ministry’s external policy

ForMin Aurescu: Protecting the rights of Romanians everywhere – a priority of Foreign Ministry’s external policy. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that the protection and observance of the rights, interests, dignity and future of Romanians everywhere is a priority objective of the Foreign Ministry’s activity as far as both foreign policy and bilateral relations are concerned. “In this year’s special (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]