Coface study on the world trade: Despite a sudden interruption, global value chains still have a bright future



Early 2020 marked by a sudden interruption in world trade, hampered by a global recession and soaring uncertainty The global recession is expected to coincide with a sharp decline in international trade this year, especially as international trade tends to decline more than GDP in times of (...)