Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 6 to 1,276. Six more people have died in Romania due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's total death toll to 1,276 deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday afternoon. These are a 76-year-old woman and five men aged 64 to 83. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]