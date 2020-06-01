Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine

Opposition leader asks Romanian PM's resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine. The leader of Romania's biggest opposition party PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, says prime minister Ludovic Orban (PNL) should resign after a photo taken in his office last week went viral on Facebook, Hotnews.ro reported. The photo shows Orban smoking in his office, surrounded by some of his ministers,