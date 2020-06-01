Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center

Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) and Iulian Dascalu – one of the biggest real estate investors in Romania, will transform the Romexpo exhibition center in Bucharest into the biggest mixed real estate project in the country. The planned investment is EUR 2.87 billion, making this (...)