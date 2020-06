RO Govt. under pressure to double child allowances

RO Govt. under pressure to double child allowances. Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) is urging the Liberal Government to observe the law and double the children allowance as of August 1, or else PSD MPs will file a no-confidence motion. "We once again ask the Liberals, the rulers, not to steal children's money, which is an earned right (...)