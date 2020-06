Confidence among RO companies, households recovers in May

Confidence among RO companies, households recovers in May. The sentiment of the population and companies in Romanian improved in May after a sharp decline in the previous month, triggered by the COVID-19 restrictions. The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI), which measures the confidence in a given economy, rose from an 18-year low of 65.3 points in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]