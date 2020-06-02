Romania should use EU recovery grants for hospitals, schools and highways

Romania should use EU recovery grants for hospitals, schools and highways. Romania should use most of the EUR 19.6 billion allotted to it under the proposed EUR 750 bln EU recovery plan, namely EUR 13.5 bln, to fulfill the European Commission's recommendations in the European Semester report. The key priorities singled out in the report are the healthcare, education, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]