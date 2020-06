Coronavirus death toll at 1,279

Coronavirus death toll at 1,279. Another three persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the number of deceased reaching 1,279, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. The most recent deaths were two women and one man with ages between 58 and 75 years old, of Arges, Ilfov and Bistrita-Nasaud counties.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]