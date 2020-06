Compa Sibiu Expends Activity Halt Until End-June

Compa Sibiu Expends Activity Halt Until End-June. Car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) said Tuesday it was extending its temporary halt of activity until the end of June along with the suspension of labor contracts for part of its employees, citing drastic drop in demand and workload due to the COVID-19 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]