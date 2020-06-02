Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Alliance Healthcare Posts 15% Growth in Revenue to RON3.7B in 2019

Alliance Healthcare, the pharmaceutical wholesaler of Walgreens Boots Alliance in Romania, which operated as Farmexpert until 2019, ended last year with RON3.7 billion revenue, an increase of 15% on the previous year, ZF has calculated based on Finance Ministry data.