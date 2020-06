Swedish Rosti Group Leases 11,300 Sqm Industrial Space for New Facility Near Ploiesti

Rosti Romania, owned by the Swedish company Rosti Group AB, has leased 11,300 square meters of industrial spaces in Paulesti, near Ploiesti, for a new production facility for auto industry plastic injection moulds. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]