Shopping malls in Romania could reopen on June 15. Shopping malls in Romania could reopen on June 15, “if things go well,” economy minister Virgil Popescu said, quoted by local daily Adevarul. The minister said talks with representatives of mall owners would be held on Tuesday, June 2. “If we are easing restrictions, and things go well, it seems (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]